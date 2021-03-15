Greetings from the North Conway Community Center, the new site of the MWV Farmers’ Market. We are pleased to announce that farmers market are back in North Conway.
A newly formed committee has been convening since January to organize a farmers market in North Conway. The group voted last month to host their market at the North Conway Community Center. The committee was formed by Highwater Farm owners Liz and Rachel Freierman. The committee includes a mix of community members, farmers and artists.
The committee is taking an inclusive approach with efforts to accept SNAP benefits and scheduling on days when working adults can stop by after work. The mission of the group is to support the farmers and food producers of the Mount Washington Valley by creating a dynamic space for community gathering that celebrates the exchange of local products and encourages equitable access to healthy food.
The market will take place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market will start June 29 and wrap up the first week in October. Visitors with SNAP benefits (food stamps) will be able to use their EBT cards to receive tokens that can be used to purchase food. The committee hopes to be eligible for Granite State Market Match which doubles SNAP benefits, making local foods even more accessible to all community members.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
We are pleased to open up spring youth sports registration. Registration is now open online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports. We look forward to hosting two separate tee ball sessions for athletes in grades kindergarten through second grade on either Mondays or Wednesdays. Softball for athletes in grades 3rd through 6th grade will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Mountain biking is back now for athletes in grades second through sixth grade with two consecutive sessions on Fridays. The first sessions will take place at Whitaker Woods, while the second session will take place at different locations with more challenging terrain. Girls on the Run registration is still open online as well.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12 foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar and floor space for exercising.
The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drive is scheduled for March 19 hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wednesday meetings take place in the gym whereas Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the Saturday and Wednesday meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
