Greetings from the gardens at the North Conway Community Center. It is the first week of summer and our gardens are lush, blooming and as beautiful as ever.
We are fortunate to be a garden site of the Mountain Garden Club. The Mountain Garden Club is a group of hundreds of talented volunteers who support beautification efforts in the Mount Washington Valley. A smaller team of gardeners maintain the incredible gardens around our facility. We frequently notice onlookers who stop by to admire their work and are impressed by the beauty and scale of the flowers.
Another team of gardeners planted an additional garden by the front monument that welcomes visitors to the playground called “The DD Warren Summer WoW Garden.” WoW Gardens were conceived and funded by long time club member and planning chair John Bruni, in honor of his wife, a Mountain Garden Club former president and current Information Technology chair.
The goal of the project is to provide a local non-profit or public property with a “WoW” statement of beauty and color. The monument at the North Conway Community Center was this year’s recipient. Under the direction of club Master Gardener, Ginny Kanzler, and members of the BOD, Mountain Garden Club planted a lilac bush and annual flowers.
The lilac bush was a gift from the NH Governor’s Lilac and Wildflower Commission who gave one to every garden club in the state and requested it be planted in a public location. The Mountain Garden Club chose the monument at the North Conway Community Center. Many thanks to our friends DD Warren, Ginny, Laurie, Cheryl, Sue, Negsa, Kathy, and John. Their time, effort, and expertise are much appreciated.
In addition to the WoW Garden in front of the stone monument, we were pleased to receive even more gifts from the Mountain Garden Club. We received a number of Dahlia bulbs leftover from the Mountain Garden Club June plant sale. These were planted in the old hollow silver maple stump along with some striped perennial grasses. We can’t wait to see the colors that bloom from these bulbs this summer.
We are fortunate to not only receive gardening support from the Mountain Garden Club, but also financial support. Club officers presented a generous donation for $500 last week to the North Conway Community Center. It is gifts like these that ensure kids and adults have a place to gather and recreate. Thank you to the Mountain Garden Club for their support.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers’ Market which takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the Info Tent for more information.
Summer camp is quickly approaching and we can’t wait to welcome our campers for another summer of laughs, games and memories. This year’s camp planning brought some unexpected surprises and we are in need of support to ensure camp runs smoothly. We want our campers to be able to access our program and all it has to offer, but we need the help of our community to make sure we can provide scholarships for families in need, provide lunches for our campers and be able to absorb the increasing costs for supplies.
We are pleased to announce that Berry Companies has come forward with a $2,000 matching challenge for all donations we receive toward our summer camp. We are so grateful to Joe Berry, Alec Tarberry,and Ace Tarberry for their generous contribution. We need your help to unlock this match. Donate and get your gift matched by going to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp or send us a check with “Summer Camp” in the memo to P.O. Box 487 North Conway, NH 03860.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center, including pickleball, basketball, soccer, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The series takes place on Friday evenings from June 3 to Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
