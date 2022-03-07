Greetings from the runway where funds will be raised for the North Conway Community Center. The Valley Ms. pageant hosted by Valley Promotions will take place on Sunday, March 13, at Theater in the Wood. We are pleased to be a beneficiary of contestant LeeAnna Bushey.
Valley Ms. is a unique pageant focused on raising money for local charities. At last year’s Valley Mister pageant, Joe McCusker competed on behalf of the North Conway Community Center, raising more than $1,000 for Mud Bowl field repairs. Bushey is raising funds this year to replace our field hockey goals. Her goal is to raise $3,000.
Bushey grew up with a strong connection to the center. She has fond childhood memories of attending summer camp and participating in youth sports with her brothers. She remembers Coach Roger Gurcel teaching sports basics. For years, she has performed as a "Mudbassador" cheerleader at the Mud Bowl.
To contribute to Bushey's fundraising campaign, search "LeeAnna Bushey" at gofundme.com and click on her North Conway Community Center fundraiser. Your gift will go directly to the North Conway Community Center and will help Bushey’s chances of winning the pageant with a prize of an additional $500 to the North Conway Community Center.
Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out the convenient forms online.
Registration is open for summer camp families looking to sign up for the entire summer. Week to week registration will open up March 15. Camp will take place for six weeks from July 5 to Aug. 12. We are collecting information about interest in an offsite Adventure Camp, a seventh week of programming Aug. 15 to 19, and before and after care. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and fill out our registration online.
Registration for Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole programs that combine running and a social and emotional learning curriculum. Girls on the Run is designed for girls in grades third through fifth while Heart and Sole is geared toward girls in grades sixth through eighth. Both programs will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will begin the week of April 4, continuing for eight weeks.
To register for the program, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports and click the link to take you to the Girls on the Run website. Other spring youth sports programs include mountain biking, teeball, and softball. Registration will open for these programs in mid-March.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership will now include the micro gym and open walking times in the gym. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7pm. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.