By Phil Ouellette
Greetings from North Conway Community Center. Happiest of the holiday season to each of you.
Some dates to remember during this season of being thankful and giving:
American Red Cross blood drives in our gym are Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org and put in the 03860 ZIP code to schedule an appointment to give blood.
There will be a breakfast with Santa event in our gym on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast-to-go; selfie photo with Santa; games and activities for the kids and a goody bag for each child. $7 per person at the door.
Grinchmas Who-liday celebration will also take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, in our gym from 1 to 3 p.m. Check out the gym as it transforms into Whoville. Selfies with the Grinch; face-painting; Cindy Lou-Who hairstyling by the Root Cellar Salon team; games and activities for the kids and a goody bag to go.
A big thank you to our sponsors of these holiday events: White Mountain Independents; Northway Bank; The Christmas Loft; Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli; The Met Coffee House; The Soaking Pot Infusion Spa; Conway Area Lions Club; Jewelry by Tim & Friends; Leavitt Contracting and The Root Cellar Salon & Boutique.
Students showcase ski history projects in the gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from noon to 7 p.m. The students worked long and hard over the past month putting together their presentations, stop in and check them out.
Mountain Garden Club’s holiday boutique will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the gym from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Perfect place to find that holiday arrangement and more gift ideas.
We are looking forward to starting our winter youth sports programs after the December break. Basketball programs will take place in the Community Center’s Gym. Kindergarten and first-graders will play once a week on Saturday mornings. Second- and third-graders will play once a week on Mondays. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades will consist of girls and boys teams. Girls will play Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoon and boys will play Wednesdays and Fridays.
Nordic skiing is back for athletes in kindergarten through sixth grade. This program will take place on Fridays after school at Whitaker Woods. Skiers are responsible for providing their own equipment. Call the community center at (603) 356-2096 for more information on where to find equipment.
Introducing a new winter youth sport: Floorball. This sport was introduced in Sweden in 1968 and versions of it have been played in the United States and Canada. We are offering this sport for students in grades three to six on Saturday mornings. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org to register and pay online.
If you are interested in coaching, contact Leann Brown-Muzerall, our programs coordinator, to find out more details. Volunteer coaching is a meaningful opportunity and is incredibly impactful for young athletes. Kids need recreation now more than ever and we depend on the generosity of youth sports coaches to make these programs possible. All coaches receive a complimentary child’s registration for volunteering.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including basketball, indoor soccer, Mahjong, Sit ‘n Sew and Magic: The Gathering. Program and sessions range from $4 a session and up. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, Senior Sneakers and Squeaky Sneakers and yoga with Christie Rochette along with Mount Washington Valley Square Dancing on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Email Brown-Muzerall at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Check out our full calendar of activities and events at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/calendar.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email Brown-Muzerall at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096 for more information. As always, you can make a donation to your North Conway Community Center anytime on our website, look for the yellow Donation button at the bottom right side of each page. Thank you for your support.
