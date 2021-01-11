Greetings from the pickleball courts at the North Conway Community Center. This week, we are looking back at the awesome tradition of the Volley in the Valley Pickleball Tournament started in 2018 by Barbara and Lenny Gulino.
The Gulinos expected this week to be filled with celebrations of the event winners and a delivery of a hefty check to Casa Inc., the event’s non-profit beneficiary. This year, however, had different plans and the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to mark the date, a beautiful hand-carved tournament plaque was installed at the center to show off past winners and the incredible workmanship of Bill Janelle.
Janelle, a frequent pickleball participant and volunteer pickleball coordinator, carved the top of the plaque to display the extraordinary view of Mount Washington from downtown North Conway just outside of the North Conway Community Center. The carving also features a three dimensional pickleball. Janelle generously donated his time and expertise to create this beautiful art piece. The plaque is located in the hallway of the North Conway Community Center just outside of the gymnasium.
Our 2021 winter youth sports programs had a great start this week. Basketball programs started off a full session of skills and drills practice in the gym. We welcomed many Nordic ski participants to pick up their ski gear last week from Eastern Slope Ski Club. Eastern Slope Ski Club generously sold its gently used gear to participants who did not yet have equipment.
Project SUCCEED stepped in to cover the cost of ski equipment for some families who requested assistance. Project SUCCEED will collect the gear at the end of the season and lend it out to other families next year as part of a lending library they are building as a resource for families. We are incredibly grateful to both Eastern Slope Ski Club and Project SUCCEED for helping us to make our new Nordic program possible.
We are eager to reopen our micro gym in the coming weeks pending our new key code entry system. The micro gym is a small room in the community center and the perfect size for one person to work out at a time. The micro gym has a treadmill and stationary bike for aerobic exercise with enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be used to connect to a device. The monthly membership is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. Stay tuned for registration information.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The most recent drive had a packed schedule and they were able to collect 48 units of blood. The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, making these drives essential. The next next drive takes place on Jan. 22 here at the center. The drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings now take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Registration for the January sessions for adult pickleball are now online. To sign up for adult programs or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
The building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
