CONWAY — Mt. Washington Valley Eaters and Growers will be the beneficiary of the Community Benefit Night at Flatbread Co. in North Conway on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Flatbread Co. will donate a portion of every pizza sold — dine in or take out — to MWVEG.
MWVEG is an organization made up of farmers and local food advocates who are working together on local food issues. They aim to provide a voice for farmers on farm-related topics and resources to community members looking to support local farms by strengthen the regional food system through communication, collaboration, and cooperation among our farms and our community.
Raffles and more local food information will be available, and the flatbread will be flowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.