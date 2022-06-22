An exploration of Chocorua Lake Conservancy's Bolles Reserve in 2019. Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be offering an exploration of Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Scott Reserve, including Bolles Reserve, Allen Brook and Heron Pond on Friday, June 24. (ALEX MOOT PHOTO)
CHOCORUA — Naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be offering an exploration along the loop trails of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Scott Reserve, in search of plants and animals that make their home in the upland forests north of Chocorua Lake on Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
This will be a bit of a scavenger hunt in search of ephemeral wildflowers that have already bloomed, but with leaves and fruiting bodies remaining. Adult red-backed and spotted salamanders, toads and gray tree frogs may be found in the forested landscape even while their young mature in the drying vernal pools.
There will be an opportunity to stop and check out Allen Brook and see what the water levels are doing.
In 2018-2019, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, in cooperation with Tin Mountain Conservation and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, did some work on the brook to enhance trout habitat. Allen Brook is a dynamic and lively stream that feeds into the Chocorua River.
The casual walk will allow exploration along moderate terrain through the Scott Reserve and on into the Nature Conservancy’s Bolles Reserve as well. There will be a stop at Heron Pond.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress in layers for the weather. A snack and water is always a good thing to have in your pockets or pack. Be prepared for insects and ticks, just in case. Space is limited. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-Scott.
Flaccus has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
