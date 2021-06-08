CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting for an exploration of the local glacial and bedrock geology of the Clark Reserve in Chocorua with geologist Rick Allmendinger and naturalist Lynne Flaccus on Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The hike will offer an opportunity to see eskers, glacial meltwater channels and kame terraces, as well as two types of granite with different ages. Participants will also see the Splitting Stone and learn why the rock-working methods of 100 years ago are still the ones used today. The hike will start and end at the southern end of the Old Mail Road on Chocorua Lake/Fowlers Mill Road and will cover about 2.4 miles and about 300 feet of elevation change.
The 277-acre Clark Reserve is bounded by the White Mountain National Forest to the north and the Nature Conservancy Bolles Reserve to the east. A mix of forest types and varied terrain make for good exploring. Small vernal pools and wooded wetlands occur along with snaking eskers and rocky slopes.
Wear sturdy shoes; hiking shoes/boots or sneakers should be fine, but flip flops might be a challenge on a couple of short steep stretches up and down Bickford Heights. Bring water and a snack, and be prepared for bugs or ticks. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let them know you will be coming so that we can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Allmendinger is professor emeritus of Earth and atmosphericsciences at Cornell University. He is by training a structural geologist and has spent most of his career working in the Andes and the western United States.
Nonetheless, he is a New Hampshire native by birth and his family have owned property in the basin for nearly 100 years. His first professional geology job was mapping glacial deposits and bedrock units in northeastern Massachusetts for the USGS under the direction of Gene Boudette, who later became State Geologist of New Hampshire. At Cornell, he taught courses in structural geology, regional geology and energy and climate change.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for information, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
