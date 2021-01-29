BRIDGTON, Maine — Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will be presenting a series of speakers during its monthly meetings.
On Feb. 4, Andrew Drewer, FBI special agent, will discuss the relentless scamming aimed at boomers and older folks.
Feb. 25 will feature Melinda Thomas, program assistant, New England Arab American Organization and former proprietor of Clipper Ship Tea House of Bridgton, Maine.
March 25 will feature Bob Peabody, Bridgton town manager.
The presenters will be speaking 7:30 a.m.
The club has structured its meetings to allow for its many committees to share their plans, accomplishments and concerns with the whole membership at the beginning of each of four monthly meetings. However, this is the primary focus of the third monthly meeting — dubbed a Club Assembly.
The second monthly Thursday meeting is reserved for the club’s board of directors where important issues of long-lasting impact are discussed — financial status, membership, commitment to local and international projects that are the essence of Rotary’s recognized position as one of the world’s important charitable organizations, etc.
But the remaining two monthly meetings typically include an outside speaker who brings something special to the gathering — an update from local town management, an introduction to a local business or non-profit, a motivational speaker, significant projects in other Rotary districts and Clubs, an in-depth description of one of this club’s major programs, or just something to broaden our knowledge of the world at large.
To hear any of the speakers, contact George Szok at gszoksbox@gmail.com. With questions about other programs or membership, contact LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
To learn more about the Rotary Club, check our Webpage (lakeregionrotary.com) or our Facebook Page (facebook.com/BridgtonLakeRegionRotary/).
