LOVELL, Maine — The annual Norris Bennett Memorial Ice Fishing Derby took place on Sunday, Feb. 13, on Kezar Lake in Center Lovell, Maine, with 159 adult participants.
The annual derby sponsored by the Lovell Lions raises funds that provide four $1,000 scholarships for Fryeburg Academy seniors. Additional funds enable the Lions Club to provide assistance to local families in need of help with medical or unforeseen expenses.
This year’s prize money was the largest payout to date. Cash prizes in order of $1,500, $500, $300, $100 and $100. The largest togues caught in Kerzar Lake were awarded to: first-prize winner Todd Jean, who brought in a 5.3-pound fish; Gage Lord won second place for his 4.2 pound trout; John Savins and Bill Mazarizgo both pulled in a 4.1-pound togue, placing them in third and fourth; and Nick Von Husen’s 3.95-pound fish placed him as the fifth place winner
Children 15 years old and younger were able to present their fish for prizes. Vera Woodward won a first-place prize of $100 for her fish weighing 3.2 pounds. Second place went to Camden Blake who won $50 for a 2.85-pound fish, and third place went to Everett Tufts who received $20 for a 2.65 pound fish.
The grand raffle prize of the day was 10 foot by 6 foot SnoPro ice fishing shack valued at $4,800 provided by Scott’s Recreation. The lucky winner who purchased his raffle ticket online was Jason Sarcia. Raffle tickets were available for purchase to derby participants and non-participants alike.
All derby registrants were eligible for door prizes, including gift certificates from area businesses. Other raffle items were a 50/50 raffle, (two cords) of wood donated by Micklon Tree and Landscaping; two cords of wood donated by Western Maine Timberland, (one cord) of wood donated by Khiel Logging & Chipping; 100 gallons of heating oil donated by Molloy Energy; a 5X Helik fishfinder donated by Kellogg Corporation; and one snowmobile sled donated by Willy C’s Bait & Tackle.
Food was available all day at the Lions Club food shack. Breakfast sandwiches, donuts, burgers, hot dogs, chili, coffee and cocoa, and pastries were served up by volunteers.
The success of this year’s derby was due to the many volunteers who made it all possible, including the workers who manned the registration booth, the food booth and sold raffle tickets. Thanks go to the corporate sponsors, local businesses, individuals who donated cash and prizes, the Lovell Road Commissioner Larry Fox and the town for allowing use of the beach at Pleasant Point.
