FREEDOM — The day dawned bright and cold for the fifth annual Freedom Firefighters Ice Fishing Derby. Saturday. The premier ice fishing event in the Valley was well-attended with over 150 participants. “We had a great day,” said Freedom Fire Chief Rob Cunio.
The derby was held on Loon Lake in Freedom. Mother Nature cooperated this year and provided anglers with up to 12 inches of safe ice. Anglers fished from portable ice shanties that were set up in typical ice fishing fashion.
Anglers began fishing right at 7 a.m. and the hardy angled right to the finish. Fishing was on the slower side, but fish were entered to win the cash and merchandise prizes offered by the Freedom Firefighters Association.
Categories included biggest trout and biggest non-trout. Awards were given to adults and youth 16 and younger. Prize winners were:
Adult trout: Pirley Rider, brook trout.
Youth trout: No winner.
Adult non-trout: First place, Doug Ham; second place, Greg Neal; third place, Derik Barrett.
Youth non-trout: First place, Kira Weil; second place, Greg Neal; third place, Ed Daggett.
The grand prize raffle drawing winner was Danny Roberts.
The Freedom Firefighters Association Ice Fishing Derby is a major fundraiser for the youth activities in Freedom.
