The 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant will be held virtually on Valley Vision Channel 3 and livestream Sunday, March 21.
Each contestant represents a Mount Washington Valley Promotions member non-profit organization and the winner’s organization will receive a $500 cash donation, in addition to funds each collects directly for his program.
Interviews will be conducted with a panel of judges via Zoom on an earlier date. Public speaking will be televised during the program, as part of the formal wear presentation.
Each contestant prepared and recorded a speech about his organization and how it impacts his life. This will be presented along with his runway stroll, recorded in advance.
There are crowdfunding pages set up to collect donations for each of the charities being represented, which will be shared on Facebook from March 1 to 15 so the public can vote by making donations. The money raised, in addition to benefitting each man’s organization, will contribute to his overall score.
This year’s event welcomes 11 contestants: Marshall Allan, representing Carroll County RSVP; Del Bean, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Jimmy Gardner, representing Conway Area Humane Society; Clay Groves, representing White Mountains Pride; Brendan King, representing Linderhof Country Club; Joseph McCusker, representing North Conway Community Center; Eric Moran, representing White Horse Recovery; Tee Rendleman, representing Project SUCCEED; Benjamin Russell, representing Visiting Nurses of Carroll County & Western Maine; Grayson Smith, representing M&D Playhouse; and Robert Young, representing North Conway Rotary Club.
There will be special performances from Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Ella Fecteau, Kennett Drumline, Kennett Dance Team and Hannah-Jo Weisberg.
Current Mount Washington Valley Mr. Christopher Bellis, will turn over his crown his to successor following the reveal.
The public is a large part of what makes this tongue-in-cheek event so much fun, so donate online and cheer for your favorite man/organization in front of your television or computer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.