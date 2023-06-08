The graveside burial service for Donald and Joan Sanphy will be held on June 17. It will be at held at noon in the Conway Village Cemetery off Washington St in Conway. N.H. This is for the burial service only. Funeral was held earlier this year.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Valley welcomes invasion of the Fiats this week
- Meena gas station hearing continued to June 13
- Kate Bergeron to speak at Kennett graduation Saturday
- Fishing Derby results
- Torres resigns as Conway town planner
- The Golf Column: Way to go Rosie; shame on the PGA
- Charter Commission Candidates say their piece
- Review: 'Across the Spider-verse' another stunning animated adventure
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: James Kenneth Yamartino Jr.
- Boys honored as heroes at ceremony
- Nursing home fined $101,000 for COVID violation
- Official says don't use rec path during business hours
- Wheat repeats as Division II champ; breaks school records
- After 'Golden Pond': Thompson hits the road with new novel
- Bartlett protester pays return visit to fishing derby
- Obituary: Jane A. Grubb
- Brownfield man airlifted after fiery rollover crash
- Fryeburg to vote on solar ordinance Thursday
Images
Videos
Commented
- Paul Kennison: Keep hateful, bigoted mindset away from children (3)
- Franklin Stephenson: President is using racism to attempt to hold on to power (2)
- Christina Milotte: Truth is it is the sad, uneducated white men who are racist (2)
- Beth Ruediger: Men in drag a heralded entertainment tradition (2)
- Nathaniel Gurien: Cannabis Nutcracker (2)
- Michael Corthell: Carnism fosters and indifference to the plight of animals (2)
- Brodie Deshaies: A $2 nightly hotel surcharge will help local property taxpayers (1)
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine (1)
- Mayor Grenier recognized by Democrats for efforts to make a difference (1)
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Join effort for a local $2 surcharge on hotel rooms, restaurants (1)
- Steve Angers: How much longer will the school board accept bullying? (1)
- Senate kills cannabis bill, voting along party lines (1)
- Anita Burroughs: Time For New Leadership in Carroll County (1)
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor (1)
- Cynthia Muse: When the primary is over, GOP will fall in line for Trump (1)
- Obituary: Jane A. Grubb (1)
- N.H. Senate to vote on cannabis Thursday (1)
- Susan Rheault: Political partisanship is destroying our democracy's image (1)
- David Brooks: The Second Phase of the Biden Presidency (1)
- Badasses from the 'Burg cancer fundraiser is Tuesday (1)
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals (1)
- Walter Davis: One word describes Donald Trump's town hall on CNN: Scary (1)
- New deadlines loom in Leavitt's mural case (1)
- Conway selectmen to mull licensing pet cats (1)
- Laura Slitt; Why is there always enough food for animals but not people? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.