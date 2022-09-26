On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, William Harold Spack passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 56.
Bill (‘Billy’) was born Dec. 27,1965, in Dedham, Mass., to Edward and Lauretta (Brown) Spack.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, William Harold Spack passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 56.
Bill (‘Billy’) was born Dec. 27,1965, in Dedham, Mass., to Edward and Lauretta (Brown) Spack.
He had recently relocated to sunny Sebring with his wife and daughter after a few too many New England winters. Bill was a computer programmer by trade but a rock star at heart and was enjoying some time off to decide which career path to pursue next.
Bill is survived by his parents, Edward and Lauretta Spack of Madison, Maine; his wife of 24 years, Angela Dickerman Spack of Sebring, Fla.; his daughter, Emily Spack, of Sebring, Florida; his son, Hunter Spack of Burlington, Vt.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nephews, nieces and lifelong friends that ALL held a special place in his heart.
Bill was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Spack.
A celebration of life, love and music will be held at the Madison VFW in Madison, Maine, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 4:20 p.m.
All are welcome to join us for an evening of food and friendship as we share music and memories to celebrate a truly special man who will be remembered for many things, including his contagious smile, sparkling blue eyes, loving heart and inappropriate sense of humor.
The family would be grateful if you could pass this message along to anyone who knew Bill and would like to join us in the celebration of his life. Play a song, share a story or show your support by wearing your favorite band shirt.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.