Hon. William "Bill" H. Zeliff Jr. passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born June 12, 1939.
Bill leaves behind a loving family including his wife Sydna; son Jim and his wife Tammy; son Michael and his wife Barbra; son Will; grandchildren Dustin, Ali, Haley, Zach, Tim, Caitlin, and Will; and sister Jennifer and her husband Tim.
Bill grew up in Woodmont, Conn., and graduated from the University of Connecticut.
He went on to attend Army Boot Camp and served in the Delaware National Guard. He followed this service by working for the DuPont Company for 15 years in Sales and Marketing.
In 1976, inspiration struck Bill in the form of a Wall Street Journal ad for a county inn in New Hampshire. Bill and Sydna bought the Christmas Farm Inn and created many meaningful memories until the inn was sold in 2000.
Bill got the political bug by supporting Gov. John Sununu SR’s first run for governor. From there, he ran for U.S. House of Representatives in 1990 and won. He served as a New Hampshire Congressman for six years where he worked tirelessly and made lifelong friends.
After serving for three terms, he stayed in D.C. as a consultant working with General Mills, Boys Town and Sig Sauer. Bill retired to Venice Florida with his wife Sydna in 2017.
In Florida, Bill and Sydna loved to host family at their home, go on boat rides, and enjoyed many dinners at the Crow’s Nest. We hope all who knew Bill will remember his love for dance, music and travel.
A service will be held on Oct. 30 at Venice Presbyterian Church at 825 The Rialto in Venice, Fla., at 1 p.m. with an interment in Venice Presbyterian Memorial Gardens to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Venice Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 45285 or Ray Burton Legacy Scholarship Fund, Plymouth State University, 17 High Street MSC No. 50, Plymouth, NH 03264.
To leave a condolence for the family, please go to farleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.