Virginia “Ginny” Damon was born on Nov. 15, 1922, in Gloucester, Mass., to Fred and Lillian Works.
She graduated from the Salem Hospital School of Nursing as an RN and practiced her profession for many years.
In the middle 1960s, she moved to Intervale, N.H., with her mother and daughter Suzanne, where she spent several years working as a private nurse. While working in private care, she was given an antique hand fan which sparked a lifelong passion.
In the late 1960s, she accepted a job as community nurse working for the Tamworth Community Nurse Association and as Tamworth school nurse. During this time, she met the love of her life, Steve Damon to whom she was married on Valentine’s Day in 1970 until his death in 2009.
She was a woman of vast interests, continuing her love of collecting fans, birds, wildlife and cats! She traveled many times to Africa, holding onto a special love for Kenya and Egypt. She was fascinated by Japanese foot binding and started collecting the shoes and binding chairs.
Her collection of antique fans was varied with a special interest in 18th century European fans. Ginny helped organize the North Country Landowner Association’s campaign against bear dog hunting and you can still see many of the yellow signs around Tamworth prohibiting bear dog hunting.
Her love of cats spread from her pets to her “outside” cats which were distinguished by whether or not they had been neutered. (The outside cats also lived inside and slept on the bed.) You may see more slim stray cats, birds and raccoons that are thinner this year due to Ginny’s death and lack of their daily meals at her window.
She died at home on June 21, 2020, in her bed as she had wanted. As per her wishes, there was a private interment where her ashes were mixed with Steve’s and 27 cats.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Suzy of Connecticutt; grandchildren, Christian, Stephen and Alexandra; stepson Christopher Damon of Virginia and his two children, Sarah and Christina; and stepdaughter Wendy Damon of New Hampshire.
Special thanks to her caretakers who enabled her to spend her end at home.
If you wish, contributions to TCNA would be appreciated. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 352, Tamworth, NH 03886.
