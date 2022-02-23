Trevor Daniel Garner passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Trevor was born to Elizabeth Murray and Daniel (Sonny) Garner on June 11, 1954, in Zvishavane Zimbabwe (formerly Shabani, Rhodesia) and was the eldest of four children.
Trevor attended Shabani Elementary School and Guinea Fowl High School in Zimbabwe. He was an accomplished sportsman and participated in swimming, rugby, cricket, basketball and golf. He held the Rhodesian national javelin record for several years.
Trevor apprenticed as an electrician after graduating from secondary school and proudly served with the Rhodesian Light Infantry in the Rhodesian Bush War.
Rugby took Trevor to many places in Southern Africa throughout his time there, playing for his province and making appearances for the Rhodesia B team.
He then moved to South Africa for some years playing rugby for Durban Old Boys rugby club in a top club side which included international players from England, Australia, New Zealand, France and Argentina.
He represented his home province in golf and throughout his life he hit the fairways whenever he had the opportunity.
He married Ethnee Oosthuizen in 1983 after dating for six years. He and Ethnee then made their big move to the United States, where they ultimately landed in Medford, Mass., in 1988.
While there, Trevor was self-employed and coached Northeastern University rugby football club, where he was later recognized as a member of the Northeastern Sports Hall of Fame after coaching the team to an undefeated season.
He loved mentoring new players and cherished the lifelong friendships developed at Beacon Hill Rugby Club. After his time at Beacon Hill, he became the first coach of the Boston Irish Wolfhounds where he also created many lifelong friendships.
After the birth of his beloved sons, Daniel in 1993 and Benjamin in 1995, the family moved to the Mountain Washington Valley to explore a rural lifestyle enjoying all that the area had to offer. Trevor got to live out his lifelong dream of building his own home where he could raise his family.
He continued his electrical business and supported the sports he loved by working at North Conway Country Club and Cranmore for more than 20 years. He was soon drawn back to rugby with the Bull Moose Rugby Football Club, and with dedicated friends held the Valley’s only New England Rugby Football Union Championships, to be held outside of Newport Vermont, by turning the cornfields next to North Conway Country club into rugby fields.
He was immensely proud of his sons and they were fiercely competitive, whether it was bicep measurement, pushups or a round of golf (Trevor swore he could beat them in a running race). They cherished their time together. Trevor was on the sidelines of all their sports activities, recently being spotted watching his boys play rugby for Boston Rugby Club on the same fields he had played on.
After triple bypass surgery in August 2021, he was back to work and on the golf course within weeks. Trevor recently returned from three weeks in South Africa visiting with friends and family, playing golf, fishing and viewing elephants and other wildlife.
His friendships meant the world to him — he kept in touch with friends from preschool and nurtured new friendships throughout his life.
Trevor will be missed by many, including his teammates spanning the decades of his competitive rugby. Those who knew Trevor well will miss his heart of gold, whether it was him traveling across the New England to watch friends’ family compete in their own sporting endeavors or his constant calls to check in on how everyone was doing. Trevor will be especially missed by his wife, Ethnee, who shared a life with him for almost 45 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local animal shelter. Those who knew Trevor know that he loved his pets, especially his newest puppy Layla who was with him everywhere he went.
Trevor is survived by his wife Ethnee; his sons, Daniel and Benjamin; his brother Warren; sister-in-law, Lorraine; his brother-in-law Adrian and his wife, Sun Hyang; his nephews, Darryl and his wife, Miralda; Kalvin and his wife, Charlotte; and his nephew Karl.
Trevor was predeceased by his brother Kevin.
Calling hours with be held at Furber and White Funeral Home on Saturday Feb. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
There will be a private celebration of life with close friends and family.
