It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Tony A. Bashaw of Stow Maine. Tony passed away Monday, June 7, surrounded by his family at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., due to complications from his life long battle with childhood diabetes.
Tony was born Sept. 27, 1981, in North Conway, N.H. He was the son to Ernest and Helen Bashaw. He grew up in Marlborough, N.H., and was a graduate of Keene High School and Northwestern Ohio University. He was also recognized as a Reverend by the Universal Life Church Monastery.
Tony was well-known in his community and many others for his strength, humor, sarcasm and straightforward, no BS, positive attitude. He was blessed with always being able to see the best in every situation, regardless of all the struggles he faced, and was truly, a beloved member of his community. He was also blessed with having many passions in his lifetime.
He enjoyed working on cars and tinkering, as well as hiking, camping and fishing. Like his Father, he was very big on telling jokes and pulling pranks, especially on his mother, Helen. Tony loved Halloween and all that it entailed.
He had a big love for heavy metal and rock as well as playing video games and spending time with his friends, family and his 15-year-old dog, Jack. He was an avid collector of just about everything, and very much enjoyed his job as a stagehand, for his biggest love in life was his music.
For the past 15 years, Tony has been a beloved bandmate and bass player for the band Flooded Cellar. He cherished his music, bandmates and friendships, and we want to thank you all for being such strong, positive, caring, constant pillars in his life. We are truly grateful.
Tony is survived by his mother Helen Bashaw and his maternal grandmother, Lena Butters, both of Stow, Maine; his half sisters Jennifer and Shannon; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Ernest and Pauline Bashaw; his maternal grandfather Lawrence Butters Sr.; and his father Ernest J. Bashaw, as well as several other friends and family members.
There will be no traditional services held, but possibly a celebration of life at some point in the future.
In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that you visit his band, Flooded Cellar online or on Facebook or YouTube and show them all some support, as well as experience a glimpse of what brought so much joy to Tonys everyday life.
Tony, we love you and you are missed.
