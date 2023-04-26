Thurley Ann Horne, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023, while being hugged and surrounded by her family.
Thurley was born May 15, 1942, in Lynn, Mass., to parents of William D. Perry (d. 2000) and Thurley Ann Perry (d. 1997).
Thurley Ann Horne, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023, while being hugged and surrounded by her family.
Thurley was born May 15, 1942, in Lynn, Mass., to parents of William D. Perry (d. 2000) and Thurley Ann Perry (d. 1997).
She is survived by children, Robert G. Horne (born 1966), Melanie A. Horne Lauth Ross (born 1968), Jenny L. Starbird (born 1971); Charles M. Starbird (born 1973); 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her younger brother William Perry; and many aunts/uncles and cousins.
Her early childhood started in Lynn, Mass., until her family moved to Dover, N.H., and they summered in Ossipee, N.H., where she was an avid hiker and belonged to an Appalachian Trail Club.
After graduating from Dover High School, she met and married Robert G. Horne "Bob" (died 1999) of Somersworth, N.H. Together (with their love for the outdoors), they established the popular Gitchee Gumee campground, lived in Melvin Village as active and respected members, and later moved to Dover.
It was there they started their journey as foster parents for many children and were recognized by the Governor several times as a notable foster family. Eventually, their love for the Ossipee area brought them back north, where they built their small farm. To this day, their children continue to use the lessons they learned about gardening, canning, and raising animals. (Homemade grape jelly or pickles anyone?)
In addition to Thurley’s love to foster pre-adopt infants/children and homemaker, she earned an Associate of Business Science from Hesser College, was a licensed LNA, cared for infants in Huggins Hospital, volunteered for Ossipee Concerned Citizens, provided in-home care for elderly, and worked at the National Passport Co.
Thurley/Mom/Grammie/GG was quick to smile, loved to retell stories of life’s capers and share the antics of her kitties and the ancient Miss Dove. She will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched. We are heartbroken she left this world early but comforted that she “gets to be with Bob again.” We will always love and miss her.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Eastern Star Service/calling hours at Lord Funeral Home 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee NH 03814.
Church service and reception (with graveside blessing) will be Sunday, April 30, 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 50 NH-16B, Ctr. Ossipee, NH 03814
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lakes Region Animal Society and the Ossipee Concerned Citizens to help the elderly care for their pets.
Lord Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.