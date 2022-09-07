Theodore "Ted" R. Sares died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
He was born in Chicago on Aug. 1, 1937, to John and Isabella Sares.
Ted worked as an executive for a variety of organizations and state agencies throughout his career. His work brought him around the world, visiting many countries and enjoying the itinerant life (and tiny shampoo bottles) that living in a hotel for weeks at a time brought him.
Ted met Holly Sares at work in 1990, and the two were married on Jan. 5, 1995. Ted and Holly enjoyed a long and loving life together in North Conway, loving the quiet, calm and pristine wilderness their home offered them.
Ted continued to pursue passion projects, writing two books about boxing (Ted fought in the Golden Gloves and was a Hall of Fame member of Ring 4 in Boston), obtained his Ph.D., and in his late 1970s became a world-class powerlifter.
Ted is survived by his wife Holly Sares of North Conway; his sister Margaret Flood of Sun City, Fla.; his daughter and son-in-law, Allison Sares and Lee Reinstedt of Irvine, Calif.; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kerry McCall and granddaughter, Fiona McCall, of Unity N.H.; and niece Marla Flood of Chicago; and countless friends around the world.
Ted was quiet with his feelings, he loved his family with all his heart.
Ted was a man who both loved attention and never wanted things to be about him. In that same spirit, he has asked that we not hold services to remember him but ask that everyone take time to show someone kindness, generosity and care in the coming days to commemorate his passing.
If you wish to donate in his name, you can make one to Handsome Dan's Rescue for Pitbull Type Dogs (handsomedansrescue.org). Ted always took great joy in the dogs in his own life and those that his son fostered for Handsome Dan's.
