Terrance “Terry” Patrick Goslee of Eaton, N.H., passed away peacefully in Scarborough, Maine, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 74.
Terry was a member of the Mount Washington Masonic Lodge No. 87 F. & A.M. and was a past master.
Terry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy Fowler Goslee of Eaton, N.H.
Terry was the proud father of Beth (Rick) Jablonski of Westfield, Mass.; Bryan (Jessica) Goslee of Montgomery, Mass.; Megan (Dan) Clauson of Westfield, Masss.; Alison (Mark) Memoli of Conway, N.H.; and Katherine Goslee of Eaton.
He also adored being a grandfather to Christina (Kyle), Rachael, Richard, Madelyn, Lauren, Joshua (Venessa) and their children Jionni and Raiden, Jordan, Nicholas, Colby, Cameren, Rebekkah, and Elle. His family will remember him as a kind and hard working man who was full of stories with a few tricks up his sleeve.
Terry was born in Hartford, Conn., to the late Malcolm and Alice Goslee. Terry is survived by his sister Marjorie Goslee of North Granby, Conn., and his brother, Steven Goslee of Jamestown, R.I.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm Goslee of Great Falls, Va. Terry grew up in Granby, Conn., and attended Granby schools; he completed coursework at the University of Hartford.
Over the course of time, Terry held many roles to include: selling and racing cars, serving on the Avon Police Department in Avon, Conn., farming and eventually owning and operating his own logging company (Goslee Logging) before transitioning to other skill sets and completing his career after 23 years at A.J. Coleman & Son’s in Albany, N.H. Cooking for Sunday family dinners, riding on his tractor, hunting, fishing and spending time in the garden were favorite pastimes.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the spring amidst his beloved Christmas tree farm.
In lieu of flowers, please share a story or conduct an act of kindness in Terry’s honor.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
