Susette (Adams) Villaume, 90, was called home to God on April 13, 2022.
Sue was born in New Haven, Conn., to John A. and Mabel (Rice) Adams. She grew up in New London and Norwich, Conn., and graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1950.
She attended the University of Connecticut prior to St Luke’s School of Nursing in New York City, from which she graduated in 1954. She married Henry F. Villaume in 1954.
They lived in Charleston, S.C., and Boothbay, Maine, during his Navy years, when they welcomed their son, Rick. They settled in Peterborough, N.H., in 1957. Daughter Betsy and son Peter joined Rick while the family lived in Peterborough.
After several years in Emmaus, Pa., Sue and her family returned to New Hampshire, this time to the Mount Washington Valley — to a lovely White Mountain cottage in Intervale, where Sue and Henry lived until 2016, when Henry passed away.
Sue remained in the home until 2017, when she returned to Peterborough, near her son, Rick, and daughter, Betsy. Most recently, Sue lived in a care home in Warner, N.H.
Always active in her local Episcopal Church, Sue taught Sunday School in Emmaus, Pa., and at Christ Church in North Conway, N.H. Sue was also an active and longtime Altar Guild member at Christ Church.
One of Sue’s favorite activities was ice skating. She taught a number of local children how to skate. She was a supporter of the Ham Arena in Conway, N.H., and skated there regularly, including supporting the local figure skating group. Perhaps her second favorite physical activity was swimming.
Sue was a regular at the White Mountain Aquatic Center. She continued to enjoy swimming at the Bond Wellness Center after returning to Peterborough. Sue was a lifelong needlewoman, as all the women in her family have been. She most enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, cross stitch and crewel embroidery.
Sue’s English smocked outfits for young children were sold through the N.H. League of Craftsmen and by special order. She was a member of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America, and she was actively involved in the early days of the Smocking Arts Guild of America, participating at the national board level.
Sue was also an avid reader, especially of mysteries and biography. She enjoyed reading so much that she took on a part-time job at the North Conway (Pope Memorial) Library. She was fascinated by genealogy and spent many years documenting the Adams (paternal) side of her family back many generations. She was a member of the New England Genealogical Society for many years. We will miss her.
Sue leaves her son Rick and daughter-in-law, Debra Sidebottom, of Peterborough, N.H.; daughter Betsy Villaume, and son-in-law, Ken MacLeod, of Hancock, N.H.; son Peter and daughter-in-law, Laura, of Bartlett, N.H.; grandson Patrick of Easton, Pa.; sister-in-law Lizzie Villaume of St. Charles, Ill.; nephew David Walker and his family, Kate, Ellie, Marc and Jake, of St. Charles; niece Katherine Walker of Los Angeles, Calif.; Laura’s family, Amanda Carroll, Monica, Yiram, Isaac and Isaiah Villanueva; and several cousins.
Sue’s funeral will be at Christ Church Episcopal in North Conway. The interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, P.O. Box 382, North Conway, NH 03860 or the Pope Memorial Library, P.O. Box 409, North Conway, NH 03860.
