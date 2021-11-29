Sherry Diane Pendexter Bois, 70, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. at her home in East Waterboro, Maine, with her loving husband, Paul, by her side, after a valiant three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest child of the late Roger and Gertrude Pendexter and grew up and lived much of her life in Bridgton, Maine.
Sherry was a homecoming queen and cheerleader for Bridgton High School and a member of the first graduating class of Lake Region High School in 1970. She was a hard worker and held various jobs before becoming town clerk and treasurer of the town of Lovell, Maine, which she held for 35 years. She took her work seriously and cared deeply for the town of Lovell and its people. Sherry never knew a stranger and always made people feel welcome, going the extra mile to be helpful.
She had a radiant smile, enjoyed life, and was forever optimistic. She didn’t dwell on the past but looked to the future with enthusiasm and cheerfulness. She was outgoing, energetic, fun-loving and always up for a party. She enjoyed visiting with friends, whether seeing an old friend for an afternoon or playing bocce ball with her team in Harrison, Maine.
She couldn’t be happier than when she was on walks in the woods, kayaking on Kezar Lake, ocean fishing with Paul at the mouth of the Saco River, caring for the many dogs in her life, or driving her Jeep to friends’ houses or shopping. She was upbeat, happy, strong, determined, and an inspiration to others. She was loved by many.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; stepdaughters, Rachel Bois and Megan Bois; brother Gary Pendexter; sister-in-law Belinda Pendexter; many other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St. in Lovell.
To share memories and online condolences, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
