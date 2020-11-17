Sherrill "Sherri" Marie Kelley of Jackson, N.H., born on Sept. 17, 1953, to Frank and Helene James of North Conway, N.H., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 9, 2020.
Sherri was an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend.
Her life was filled with everything she loved from her magazine worthy gardens filled with as many flowers as she could fit (but always wanted more). Sheri loved her birds, she could identify most birds just from hearing them sing. She spent many hours baking, especially cookies for her grandkids or deliciously decorated Christmas cookies she would share with everyone.
She was content to rock on her front porch for hours and would help anyone she could.
Sherri’s home was her castle always decorated for the season, filled with family treasures, mementos and photographs of those she loved. She was fiercely passionate about her family and those in her circle.
She spent the last five years battling a debilitating disease, Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia (FTD/Picks Disease) and Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). This disease robbed her in many ways, she fought with everything she had and was strong until her last breath.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 50 years Willis (Bill) Kelley of Jackson — High School sweethearts that could conquer anything in their path; her daughter and best friend Jennifer Kelley Robinson of Glen, N.H.; and husband Dan and two children, Nate and Zac; son and go to Patrick Kelley of Conway and his wife, Elizabeth, and children, James, Ethan, Emmalie, Mollie and newest edition Hazel; sisters, Dodie of Maine; Debbie of Redstone, N.H.; and Stephanie of East Conway, N.H.; and brother Michael of Conway.
Sherri is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles as well as many friends. Everyone meant something to her.
Sherri’s was predeceased by her sister Pam who passed away on Nov. 9, 2018; half brother Ronnie Baker (Fryeburg) survived by his wife Patti Baker Bove.
It took a village to support Sherri and her family through the last five years. Her biggest wish was to stay at home and finish her days there. Her family would not have been able to do that without the help of the help of others.
Special thanks (although thank you isn't enough) to Kerry Guptill of Glen, N.H., lifelong friend who helped us through this entire journey with whatever was needed. She took care of our entire family; Maureen Cahill of Conway (VNS) who spent four mornings a week for the last couple of years loving and caring for Sherri as well as her family; Careyann Lufkin of Glen who, when mom couldn't go to the hairdressers, came to mom and helped make her feel pretty; Sherri’s siblings, Dodie, Debbie, Stef, Mike and Niece Jamie who helped with coverage for appointments and breaks, laundry and walking the dog or just a shoulder to cry on.
Her family would like to thank North Conway Visiting Nurses & Hospice, the Bartlett Jackson Ambulance for equipment and anyone who helped to support her and her family along the way. For that Sherri will forever be grateful.
Sherri’s wishes were for no funeral or cemetery. We will be holding a celebration of life on Nov. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 150 Tasker Hill Road in Conway (Patrick’s House). All are welcome, come as you are.
