Scott VanDyne, 59, of Hopkinton, N.H., was unexpectedly ushered home into the presence of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Scott was born in Peterborough, N.H., to Shirley and Richard VanDyne.
Scott was first and foremost a born-again Christian. Even though Scott did so many good works, he knew they would never gain him entrance into heaven. He believed that the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ alone paid the penalty for his sins.
Scott was also a beloved husband, father, son and servant of the Lord. Following graduation from Fryeburg Academy in 1980, he attended the University of Southern Maine, where he was a basketball star and graduated with a degree in industrial engineering.
It wasn’t long before he became a master-builder of homes. VanDyne & Co. constructed close to 100 homes in the Mount Washington Valley in addition to countless remodeling projects over the years. He even served as president of the White Mountain Builders Association. He strove for excellence not only at the jobsite, but in all aspects of his life.
He was a great problem solver who could do anything. He loved God and served Him with everything that he had. Scott had a passion for serving God and poured his heart into excelling for the glory of Jesus Christ. He led by example, motivating others to serve God, and encouraging local churches and their pastors across New England. He lived what he taught, “Others first.”
Scott served as a Deacon in two churches over several decades — First Baptist Church in North Conway, N.H., and Trinity Baptist Church in Concord, N.H. He also served as a Sunday School teacher, youth ministry leader, and spiritual confidante and advisor to numerous men.
Having received training and experience as a financial planner with John Hancock Boston Partners, Scott was able to provide advice to individuals, couples, families, churches and pastors. He had a special place in his heart for smaller churches and their pastors.
In 2008, Scott initiated a “Men for Missions” ministry at Trinity Baptist Church in Concord, where he led building projects with a crew of volunteer men as an act of service for churches, camps, pastors, and missionaries. In 2015, First Baptist Church of North Conway commissioned Scott and Renee as “special servants of God” to carry out the ministry of encouraging and strengthening Bible-believing churches. Scott took that stewardship very seriously and the Luke 12:48 Ministries began.
He and Renee put thousands of miles on their vehicles every year traveling to churches in the Northeast to be a blessing. He became a sought-after preacher. Scott was a very wise, generous, humble, kind, caring and loving man. His love for God and for people, down-to-earth sermons, and emphasis on practical Christian living, uplifted believers everywhere he ministered.
Scott led ministry trips to Nova Scotia, Wisconsin, Idaho, Montana, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Scott will be fondly remembered as a shepherd to pastors.
He used his wit and wisdom to provide comfort and care by lending counsel, offering a fresh perspective on difficult circumstances, praying fervently, and meeting needs regardless of personal or financial sacrifice. His policy was to drop whatever he was doing to answer a phone call from a pastor. If the call came while at a jobsite, he was known to have his entire work crew stop to pray together for that pastor’s needs. Many pastors have testified that they have never been loved so much by a servant of the Lord like Scott.
A short time before the Lord called Scott to heaven, he was responding to a text from a pastor to help solve a problem with his house. He left this world doing one of the things he loved most — loving a pastor.
He loved to mentor and invest in young men in his work, in his church life, and as a high school basketball coach over many years. Scott had the privilege of coaching his son, Tyler, during his high school years and led that team to win a state championship title in 2012.
Scott’s attitude toward God and others made a lifelong impression on so many men, both young and old. Anyone who knew Scott was aware of his great sense of humor. He was so much fun to be around. Those who knew him best were able to enjoy his little quips (fondly referred to as Scotty-isms) which still bring smiles and will forever be etched into our memories. Scott, we love you and look forward to seeing you again!
Scott is survived by Renee, his wife and soulmate of 33 years; his two adult children, Jessica (Daddy’s Girl) and Tyler; his son-in-law, Jason; and granddaughter, Emma. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley, and four siblings, Jonathan (Peg), Stephanie, Tracy (Cathy) and Jay (Julie). He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home at 209 N. Main St. in Concord. The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 19, at First Baptist Church at 2655 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, across from Schouler Park. It will also be televised on the church’s YouTube channel at FBCNorthConway for those who are not able to attend. Interment will be private at the Hammond Cemetery in Albany, N.H.
Donations in Scott’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 600, North Conway, NH 03860.
“…to whom much has been given, much more shall be required” Luke 12:48
