Samantha H. Maxim of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on April 14, 2006, to her mother Ashley L. Libby in Augusta, Maine.
She lived most of her life in the town of Fryeburg, where she attended Fryeburg Academy and was a huge part of the community.
Samantha was the life of the room in every setting and brought so much love and joy to everyone she was with. Her laughter and silly ways could put a smile on anyone’s face.
She loved to be a part of many organizations at school and throughout her community. The Special Olympics held a special place in her heart and participated in every event that she could.
She had a huge passion for singing that you could hear from her bedroom night after night. Every chance she got to stand in front of the world and sing gave her so much joy. She was part of Fryeburg Academy’s chorus and Performing Art Center, where she could showcase her beautiful voice.
Unified basketball was something she looked forward to every year along with adaptive skiing at Shawnee Peak. Camping with her family weekend after weekend during the summer and riding around the campground in golf carts is what she loved most of all.
She just loved to be part of something at every moment of her life. Samantha will be missed by so many people that she touched either directly or indirectly. The world has lost a ray of sunshine.
I would like to thank Fryeburg Academy’s staff and students for honoring Samantha in so many ways.
The kindness from her community has shown how much. She touched so many lives.
Samantha leaves behind her mother Ashley Libby; stepfather Matthew Jensen; brother Derek Maxim; grandparents, Curtis and Kimberly Libby; and many extended family members and friends.
In honor of Samantha, there will be a gathering at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 857 Main St. (Route 5) in Fryeburg on Saturday Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. This is for everyone who would like to show their support and share their wonderful memories.
In lieu of flowers we are accepting donations to the Special Olympics of Maine in Samantha’s memory.
To share memories and condolences with the family please go to wood funeralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home on Warren Street in Fryeburg.
