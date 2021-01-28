Ross Loring Heald, 96, of Jackson, N.H., died peacefully Jan. 25, 2021, in his sleep at home. He was born on Aug. 24, 1924, in Wilton, N.H., to the late Philip C. and Helen (Spendelow) Heald.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Marianne (Nethercot); his brother Philip Heald Jr.; and his sister Helen Radar.
Ross was a graduate of Philips Exeter Academy and Cornell University (1949) where he studied economics. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and served in the Air Force during World War II before returning home to graduate from Cornell and then marry the love of his life, Marianne.
After college they settled in Scituate, Mass., where they raised their family. Ross worked for more than 30 years in the insurance industry, first as a company underwriter, and later as treasurer and director of the Beebe Blakely and Forbes Agency in Boston, before moving to Jackson in 1972.
He worked in Gorham for the A.D. Davis & Sons Agency before retiring in the 1980s to spend time with his wife, and to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Jackson, which he loved so much. He was a Selectmen from 1977 to 1990.
Ross was a member of the Board of Trustees of the N.H. Municipal Workers Compensation Funds, a member of the Executive Committee of the N.H. Municipal Association and a director of the N.H. Electric Cooperative and an active member of the Rotary Club.
He was an avid hiker, golfer and skier, and bird watcher and living in the Mount Washington Valley allowed him to enjoy these activities and more with the people he loved. He was active in the Society of the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
He participated in the annual bird count and the program to bring peregrine falcons back to New Hampshire and New England, where he met many similar-minded conservationists as part of this work.
He leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Betsy Heald of Burlington, Vt.; and two daughters, Marianne Heald of Glen, N.H.; and Martha Heald of East Sandwich, Mass.; four grandchildren, Karah Driver, Julia Montalbano, Grace Heald and Libby Heald; and two great-grandchildren, Isla Driver and Maisy Montalbano.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers Karen Frechette St. Clair and Christina McGrath for their help and friendship over these past few years.
A celebration of his life will be held later in the year for his family and friends.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
