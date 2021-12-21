Ronald Alphonse “Ron/Ronnie” Malzone, 73, of Freedom, N.H., passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Born in Flushing Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Grazio “Tony” and Mary (Facchini) Malzone. He lived in Kyoto, Japan, for three years as a young child with his parents post World War II.
He enjoyed growing up in West Point during his early school years. His family move to Framingham when he was 13 after his father retired from the military. He graduated from Framingham South High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Prior to retirement, Ron had fulfilling career as a mechanical engineer working on many defense programs.
Ron loved spending his free time traveling the country with his wife Kathy. He was an avid fan of fishing, boating, classic cars, and golfing especially with his HELIX CTI friends.
He loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren Dash and Zoe, fishing and boating on Lake Ossipee, watching Patriots and Red Sox games with his son Peter, eating home cooked Passatelli’s with his daughter Amy, and dinner with his brother Bobby at La Cantina.
Ron raised his family in Holliston and Milford. Ron is survived by his wife Kathy (Sweeney); his son Peter Ronald Malzone of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; his daughter Amy and her husband, Miguel Correia, of Upton, Mass.; his two grandchildren, Dash and Zoe Correia of Upton; his brother Robert “Bobby” Malzone of Framingham, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his first wife Christine Carley.
Funeral Services in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home and Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury, Mass., will be held privately.
A public celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org
For online condolences, please go to uptonfunerals.com.
