Master Sgt. Roland Arthur Bellerose, 78, of Ohatchee, Ala., died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at NEARMC. Per the family’s wishes there will be no public services held at this time.
Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Bellerose; his parents Arthur Bellerose and Marie Rose Desgroseilliers Bellerose; his eldest son Remo Arthur Bellerose; and one great-grandson Cadyn.
Left to cherish Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose’s memory are his children, Sylvia (Roscoe) Reaves of Jacksonville, Ala.; Sandra (Terry) Tolbert of Ohatchee; and Roy (Misty) Bellerose of Wellington, Ala.; his grandchildren, Mindy, Megan, Brandon, Little Terry, Faith and Lauryn; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jane, Mary Anne and Rita; one brother Steve; and several nieces and nephews.
Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose was retired from the Army, where he faithfully served his country for 23 years. During his military career, Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose enjoyed his position as an MP.
In his spare time, Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose was a Catholic by faith. He loved to fish and spend time with his family and was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
No matter the situation, Master Sgt. Roland Bellerose was going to make sure he took care of his family and provided for them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cowboy has passed but will not be forgotten and will be missed by all of us.
