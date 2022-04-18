Roderick A. Seavey passed away at the age of 88, April 9, 2022. He had been a resident of the Merriman House for the past three years.
He was born May 11, 1933, in North Conway, N.H., and lived there his entire life. He was the middle of five children born to Beulah and Harry Seavey.
Upon his graduation from Kennett High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Texas. After the Korean War was over, he returned home to work at Cranmore Mountain for most of his adult life.
After Cranmore, he worked as a custodian at Kennett High School until his retirement. For 30 years he shared a home with his sister Barbara Bryant. Eventually, they both resided at Merriman House with their sister Connie as well. Rod loved North Conway.
He was happy in retirement to sit downtown and watch the activity on Main Street whether in his truck or on a bench. Rod was just easygoing. He got great pleasure spending holidays with his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Barbara S. Bryant; his brothers, John Seavey and H. Neal Seavey; and two nephews, Jonathan Seavey and Sherman Bryant.
He is survived by his sister Constance Seavey Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes there will not be any services.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.