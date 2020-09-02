Robert William Hamilton, 86, of Greenwood, Miss., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Riverview Nursing Home in Greenwood.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Mr. Hamilton was born Feb. 6, 1934, in North Conway, N.H., to Carroll Eastman Hamilton and Ester Brackett Hamilton.
He was a graduate of Kennett High School in North Conway. He was of the Episcopal faith and served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired hotel manager and enjoyed jazz and classical music.
He was an avid Boston Red Socks fan and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed golf, grew up skiing, and attending Boston Pops concerts. He enjoyed traveling to Prince Edward Island, in Canada. He loved flying with his wife of 60 years, Jane Gillespie Hamilton. He is preceded in death by his wife, grandson, Eric Hamilton, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Victoria Hamilton of Greenwood; sons, Robert Norman Hamilton of Houston, Texas; and Steven Young Hamilton of Collierville, Tenn.; three brothers, Jon Hamilton of York, Maine; Dale Hamilton of North Conway; and Dick Hamilton of Littleton, N.H.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at wilsonandknight.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.