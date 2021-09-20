Robert Gordon of Conway gently passed from this life on the morning of Sept. 8 at his home and art studio in Conway. It was the day before his 78th birthday.
Gordon grew up in Lynn, Mass. He spent his years in the Army in Germany, where he met his Army buddy and lifelong friend Buck Hogan.
Upon returning to this country, he enrolled in and graduated from the Monserrat School of Art in Beverly, Mass. He also worked for General Electric for 10 years as a welder.
He met his wife Dawn, and began his career as a painter in Salem, Mass. In the 1980s, he moved to Conway, purchasing his house and studio on the Kancamagus Highway.
For many years, he traveled to art shows around the Northeast, meeting well-known local artists Ernie Brown and David Baker along the way. He regularly sold paintings in galleries as far away as Virginia, and many galleries and businesses in New Hampshire, including the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association gallery in North Conway and the Cassidy Gallery in Conway.
His wife, Dawn, passed away at age 54 in 2008. She spent her last years in the Merriman House, where Gordon visited her every day.
Since then, Gordon hiked many miles in his beloved White Mountains and created many oil paintingS of them. He befriended many and was loved by many. His good friend Charles Monaghan of North Conway said of him recently: “Bob was always upbeat and never said a bad thing about anybody.”
Valentia Kobilansky of Bartlett took Monday morning art lessons from Gordon at his studio for the last two years. “In today’s crazy world, Bob’s studio was like a sanctuary. He was a wonderful human being and a good friend,” she said.
Kobilansky has inherited the care of Gordon's beloved Tibetan terrier Champney, who enjoys long walks with her.
Gordon is survived by a stepson, John Gordon. There will be a celebration of life at the end of the month after John arrives from Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.