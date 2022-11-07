Richard “Dick” Mowry Mariano, 77, longtime automotive dealership owner and operator, a resident of Bartlett, N.H., and formerly of Gloucester, Mass., and Kennebunkport, Maine, passed away in Scarborough, Maine, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

Dick was born in Concord, Mass., on Jan. 31, 1945, to Dominic and Estelle (Mowry) Mariano. He graduated from Westwood High School in Westwood, Mass., where he excelled in athletics. Among his athletic accomplishments, Dick won the National Roller-Skating Championship, was captain of the high school track team, won the State High School Track League Championship, and was on the winning team of the High School Football League Championship.

