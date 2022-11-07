Richard “Dick” Mowry Mariano, 77, longtime automotive dealership owner and operator, a resident of Bartlett, N.H., and formerly of Gloucester, Mass., and Kennebunkport, Maine, passed away in Scarborough, Maine, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after a brief illness.
Dick was born in Concord, Mass., on Jan. 31, 1945, to Dominic and Estelle (Mowry) Mariano. He graduated from Westwood High School in Westwood, Mass., where he excelled in athletics. Among his athletic accomplishments, Dick won the National Roller-Skating Championship, was captain of the high school track team, won the State High School Track League Championship, and was on the winning team of the High School Football League Championship.
He then went on to receive his associate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. After graduating, he entered the Army Reserves, where he served his country from 1967 to 1971 during the height of the Vietnam War.
Beginning in 1980, Dick embarked on what would be a successful career as an automotive dealer. He owned and operated Dick Mariano Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, and Jeep in Gloucester, Mass., from 1980 until 1992, and Dick Mariano Chrysler in Kennebunk, Maine, from 1997 until 2007. Additionally, he served on the Gloucester Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Massachusetts Oldsmobile Dealers Board of Directors, the New England Jeep Dealers Advertising Board of Directors, the Massachusetts State Auto Dealers Board of Directors, and was a member of the Chevrolet National Dealer Council.
In his spare time, Dick enjoyed the outdoors, particularly skiing, golf, tennis, bocci ball and hiking. He was coach of his son’s soccer team, president of the Cape Ann YMCA and on the board of directors of the Kennebunk River Club. Also, Dick was a member of both the Gloucester and Kennebunk Rotary Clubs, where he was awarded the Paul Harris medal for his contributions to The Rotary Foundation.
Dick is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Estelle Mariano; his son Richard Mariano Jr.; and his brother, Robert E. Mariano.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Susan (Peters) Mariano of Bartlett, and formerly of Kennebunkport; his son Timothy Mariano and his wife, Christine, of Kennebunkport, Maine; his daughter Patrice Pellegrini and her husband, Stephen, of West Newbury, Mass.; Sandra Mariano of Beverly, Mass.; his grandchildren, Annie and Amanda Mariano and Andrew Pellegrini; and his sister Katherine Devasto of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk, ME 04043. A memorial Mass will be held the following day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Catholic Church at 30 Portland Road in Kennebunk, Maine.
Immediately following the memorial Mass, a reception for friends and family will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nonantum Resort at 95 Ocean Ave. in Kennebunkport. A private interment will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s name to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard’s book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.