Richard Ackles, 68, of Salem, N.H., passed away suddenly from a stroke on Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Eileen (Dobbyn) Ackles; proud father of Elizabeth and Carl Ackles of Salem, N.H.; brother of Jane Moretti of Harwich, Mass.; William Ackles of Concord, Mass.; and Susan Alimi of Fryeburg, Maine. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115.
For detailed obituary, online guestbook, and tribute slide show, go to carrierfuneralhome.com.
