Priscilla Berman died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home in Harrison, Maine, at the age of 83 from complications of Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by family.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband James MacDonald; son Eric Fielding of Herndon, Va.; daughter Felicia Fielding of Beverly Hills, Fla.; daughter Rebecca Berman of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and grandsons Charles Fielding (age 15) and Thomas Fielding (age 2). She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her son Marc Fielding.
Priscilla was born on May 22, 1937, in Waltham, Mass., to Arthur and Marguerite Johnson.
Her fondest childhood memories involved her family’s vacations on Tinkers Island, a small summer colony off the coast of Marblehead, Mass., where her family owned a cottage.
She and her 5 brothers and sisters spent a great deal of their childhood on that island, and she returned many times as an adult to reminisce about those wonderful and happy years.
She graduated from Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse. She lived in Massachusetts and New York in the 1960s while working as a nurse in Manhattan. She was also a nurse at the Balsams Resort in New Hampshire.
In the 1970s, with her second husband Larry Berman, also deceased, she and her family traveled and lived in Massachusetts, California, and Florida.
In 1980, she began many years of travel in Europe expanding her love and understanding of European culture and history. During the 1980s, she launched a career as an entrepreneur, opening two unique businesses in North Conway, N.H., which were called European Effects and the European Gift Outlet.
At various times in the 1980s and 1990s, she lived in England, Switzerland and Italy, often working as the school nurse in private European primary schools.
At one point, because of her love and expertise in cathedrals and churches, she launched an organization entitled The Monumental Brass Rubbing Society. This unique venture involved creating “brass rubbing” portraits from exact replicas of tomb effigies which are commonly found in European places of worship, dating back to the Middle Ages. She and her clients used a special “rubbing” technique to create beautiful reproductions of these reliefs and she showcased her brass rubbing collection throughout her home.
She also had a career as a real estate agent specializing in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, a state she loved, having spent much time in her life in Sandown, N.H., where her grandparents owned a home which provided a central location for many large family gatherings over the years.
Priscilla also lived in Florida periodically, including Seminole, Sarasota, Englewood, and Clearwater. Priscilla moved to New Hampshire at the turn of the century to return to her New England roots. There, she continued to work as a nurse at several local hospitals, and then at the Scenic Vista Visitor Center, illuminating tourists on the bounty of attractions found in the lovely Mount Washington Valley. She was particularly fond of the Mount Washington Cog Railway.
She lived in Conway for a while, and then bought a charming house in Bartlett, N.H., where she met her current husband Jim. She spent many years in Bartlett and more recently moved to Harrison, Maine, exploring her hobbies of gardening while still venturing to Europe regularly to visit old friends.
Jim and Priscilla spent a year traveling to some of her favorite countries, such as Ireland, England, France, Wales and Andorra. In addition to her many occupations and interests, she was a devoted dog lover, and always had a four-legged companion at her side, even during her European travels. Throughout her travels over four decades, she developed friendships with people from many places, and diligently maintained those connections with love and devotion.
In addition to her many interests and talents, she was an active and dedicated member of the Anglican Church. She was a local church gardener for several years, which brought her immense pride and joy, as she had amassed a great knowledge of plants, flowers and roses. She was a master gardener who operated a gardening business.
Her faith in God, and the afterlife, will comfort those left behind, knowing that she will be rejoined with lost loved ones, something she spoke about often. She loved her two grandsons Charles and Thomas with all her heart and doted upon them at every available opportunity.
A virtual memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association. She will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. Condolences can be sent to family members’ Facebook pages.
The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, as well as the staff of Memorial Hospital for their outstanding support and loving nursing care during her final days.
Priscilla was a sweet and gentle woman, a true lady; her family and friends mourn her loss but are comforted by the knowledge that she is now at peace and among so many who loved her well.
