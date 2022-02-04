Priscilla B. Packard, 94, of North Conway, N.H., died Jan. 28, 2022, at the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H.
Born in North Conway, the daughter of Perley and Lydia (Cook) Eastman, she lived in Keene, N.H., for over 20 years prior to moving back to North Conway.
Mrs. Packard was an avid gardener and enjoyed knitting.
The family includes her daughter Kristine M. Cluff and husband, Jerry, of North Conway; Grandson Scott E. Stearns and wife, Teresa, of East Conway, N.H.; and great-grandsons, Jacob E. and Kyle D. Stearns of East Conway; her sister-in-law Vivian Eastman of Glen and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Carl E. Packard and her daughter, Janet Stearns, and husband, David; her son, Curtis MacKay and wife, Rita; her siblings, Arnold Eastman, Elton Eastman, Clayton Eastman and Phyllis Kimball. She was also predeceased by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held in North Conway in the spring and graveside services will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey Center, N.H., later in the spring
Memorial donations may be made to Merriman House, Attention: Resident’s Garden, 3073 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860.
Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
