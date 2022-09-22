Philip Wayne Eldridge, born May 23, 1954, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away Aug. 30.
The family would like to thank his compassionate caregivers of Mount Washington Dialysis Clinic; Jessie, Tabitha and Karen, and Lynlee from the Lakes Region VNA.
Philip was the son of the late Clyde and Eleanor (Gilman) Eldridge. Philip lived in the Ossipee/Tamworth area most of his life.
Philip was predeceased by his siblings, Clifton, Richard, Betty, Lang and Walter. He was also predeceased by his granddaughter Charmaine Eldridge; and his great-granddaughter Darcey.
Philip is survived by his wife, his best friend, of 49 years, Diane (Ballou) Eldridge; and his four children, Philip (Laura), Tina (Larry), Kimberly (Ethan), and Justin (Misty). He is also survived by his brother, Doug Eldridge; and sister Peggy Jenness. Philip leaves behind his grandchildren, Sasha, Philip, Cheryl, Madison, Harleigh, Michael, Paul, Chelsea, Ryan, Abbie, Sklyar, Dakota, Jaxon and Jordan.
Philip held many jobs over his lifetime and most notably as a skilled mechanic having worked for the late Carl Eldridge and the late Ervin White. Philip will be dearly missed by his family, and his close friend, Ed Sullivan.
A native of the area, Philip had established a multitude of life-long friendships. He was fun-loving with a teasing sense of humor and had a wonderful compassion for the people in his life. He also had a gentle heart for people with special needs and a special, close bond with his longtime friend of 40 years, Clynton Avery.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. at 16 Leisure Drive in Center Ossipee, N.H.
