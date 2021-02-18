Peter Charles Johnson passed away at his home in Brookfield, N.H., of an apparent heart attack on Dec. 21, 2020.
Pete was born on May 8, 1953, in Glen Ridge, N.J., to the late D. Lisle Johnson and Isabelle (Moodie) Johnson.
He attended schools in Essex Fells, N.J., and Caldwell, N.J., where he lived growing up.
For most of his life he worked in various manufacturing jobs. He recently retired from Lupine Pet in Conway, N.H.
He is survived by his loving partner of 15 years, Joan Santarella and their dog Leo “Daddy’s Little Buddy;” his mother Isabelle “Ozzie” Hansen of Wolfeboro, N.H.; his brother Dave and wife, Patty, of Tuftonboro, N.H., and Fayetteville, N.C.; as well as a niece, nephew, grand nephew and great-grandnephew.
His happiest times were spent on his property in Stark with Joan. He worked hard, loving every minute of it on his John Deere tractor making it beautiful, peaceful place to be. They spent many years there camping and enjoying nature.
In typical Pete fashion he had told Joan he wanted his obituary to read: “Peter Charles Johnson came into this world at 8 pounds and 10 ounces and 21 inches and he left this world at 260 pounds and 6 feet 2 inches.”
His smile and sense of humor and quick wit will be greatly missed.
There will be no service and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conway Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 260, Conway, NH 03818.
