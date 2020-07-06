Peter Albert Myers, 86, died peacefully on July 5, 2020.
Born June 30, 1934, in Albany, N.Y., he was the eldest child of Willard Glazier and Ruth Theresa Myers.
He graduated from The Milne School in Albany followed by Hobart College in 1957. He served in the Army Security Agency as a manual morse intercept operator in Kassel, Germany, and enrolled in the Massachusetts College of Optometry upon discharge. He received a direct commission as an optometry officer and served in the 364th General Army hospital as part of the Army Reserves in Albany, N.Y.
Peter had a private practice in Albany and Hudson, N.Y., for many years, retiring in 1994. One of his patients set him up on a blind date with the woman who would become his wife 10 months later.
A resident of Elm Estates in Selkirk for 37 years, Peter was the unofficial “Mayor of Linton Street.” In 2016, he moved to North Conway to be closer with his daughter and grandchildren. He was an aficionado of Big Band music, and he would share his collection with local and national radio stations.
He had a passion for the perfect buttercream frosting and amusing his grandchildren by threatening them with a million hugs and kisses. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and deep love for his family. He loved to tease and get others to laugh.
Although his time spent in the Mount Washington Valley was brief, he made many connections, as he loved striking up conversations with others. His family is forever grateful to the loving staff of the Infusion Center at Memorial Hospital, where he assured them he was their most handsome patient; the many caregivers of Timberland Home Care, specifically Judy; and the countless waitstaff around the valley that did more than serve them meals.
Peter is survived by his wife of 52 years Rosemary (Reilly); and their three favorite daughters, Laura (John) Powell of Sacramento, Calif., Lisa (William) Paczkowski of Jupiter, Fla., and Carolyn (Christopher) Lewey of Chatham, N.H.
He will be missed by his seven beloved grandchildren, Conor Hilts and Devin Powell of California; Alexander and Jenna Paczkowski of Fla.; and Andrew and Reid Irwin and Charlie Lewey of New Hampshire.
He is also survived by a brother, Willard Glazier Myers Jr. of Discovery Bay, Calif., and a sister, Carol Theresa Wade of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and five nephews; a niece, and their children.
Services will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, Peter requested that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
