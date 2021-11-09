It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paulette (Royea) Armstrong, 64, of Center Ossipee, N.H., after a period of declining health.
Paulette began her earthly journey in Laconia, N.H., on March 7, 1957, to her parents, Richard and Virginia Royea.
She met the love of her life, James Armstrong in Meredith, N.H., and made a life with him and their sons in Moultonborough and then moving to Center Ossipee, where they resided for many years.
Paulette served the community well. She worked at Ossipee Headstart and was the Student Support Coordinator at the Ossipee Central School, where she just retired after over 30 years.
Paulette supported students and staff with her continuous smile and her kind and caring ways. She volunteered her time to many local organizations and events. She will be remembered as a selfless and dedicated helper and friend.
Paulette had many loves: gardening, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with friends, traveling to the northern part of the state with nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her school friends and thought as them as family, readings and of course her dog boo. Her true love were her five grandchildren whom she adored. Her spirit will live on through them.
Paulette is predeceased by her husband of many years, James Armstrong, and her sons, Jack and Jason.
Surviving is her twin brother, Paul of Concord, N.H.; stepson Jamie of Berlin, N.H.; her daughter-in-law Nadine Armstrong of Conway, N.H.; and her four children, Chloe, Raegan, Dylan and Berkley. Also surviving is Crystal Lawton of Center Ossipee; and her son, Kaden. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at two locations for all those that loved Paulette. They both will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.
One will be at the Masonic Lodge on Route 25 in Center Ossipee, and the other at the Wolfsburg Farm (formerly the Royea Farm) on 86 East Holderness Road in Holderness, N.H. Bring your memories to share.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ossipee Children’s Fund, an organization that was dear to Paulette’s heart: Ossipee Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 685, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium (mayhewfuneralhomes.com) in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family.
