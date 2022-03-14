Patricia Y. Wales, 85, of Fryeburg Harbor, Maine, died peacefully at her home Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She grew up in Sweden, Maine. She graduated in 1955 from Fryeburg Academy. Pat married the love of her life, Rodney Wales, in the fall of 1955 and started married life in a one-room cabin on McNeil Road in Fryeburg Harbor.
Pat lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, crocheting, gardening, competitive card playing, singing, the glamour of Hollywood stars and movie musicals.
She loved coordinating large family gatherings/milestone celebrations over the years at her home. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren, walks, the companionship of the dogs they had over the years, bike riding, cross-country skiing and Sunday drives with her beloved Rodney.
Her passion was raising her family and partnering with her husband in life. She was the business administrator/partner for RH Wales logging from its inception in the late Sixties.
In later years, Pat traveled with Rodney to various states for Forest Resources Association National Conferences. They both enjoyed the friendships made over the years.
Pat was an active member of the Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church in Fryeburg Harbor. She taught Sunday school for over 40 years; served 30-plus years as financial secretary; one year of service as president of United Methodist Women and 13 years as clerk/treasurer for the Austin Bemis Cemetery Association. She also sang in the choir for a 10-year span each Sunday. Pat participated in the women’s Thursday morning Coffee League for four years.
Pat will be missed for her faithfulness, kindness, thoughtfulness and how she always created a sense of community by intentionally connecting with others through sending cards for all seasons in people’s lives.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Deborah Woodward and son-in-law, Christopher Woodward; sister Grace Leach and her companion, Bob Wilson; sister-in-law Lorraine Kneeland; son-in-law Steven M. Snow. Sr. and his companion, Beth Hartford; daughter-in-law Tracy Wales; grandsons, Steven Snow Jr. and his wife, Ashley; Benjamin and Nathaniel Woodward; Reed Wales and great-grandson Caleb Snow; granddaughter Rayna Wales; along with many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, C. Stanley and Arthurlyn (Nevers) Madsen; her beloved husband of 66 year; Rodney H. Wales; daughter Wanda F. Snow; son Randy H. Wales; and grandson baby Roy.
Many thanks go out to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine and First Light Home Care caregivers for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg. Funeral services will be held at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church at 454 McNeil Road in Fryeburg on Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m.
To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
