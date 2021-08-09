On the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2021, Patricia A. Kozacka answered the call of our loving redeemer with family at her side.
Born Sept. 7, 1933, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of Hellen Anderson Lipman and John Ahearn. Patrcia Ann Ahearn was raised for a time by her loving grandparents, Nappy Patricia Maloney Anderson and Anders Anderson. Patricia attended the Mass. General School of Nursing, she worked at Amesbury Hospital for 10 years.
She spent her life caring for her family in her best possible way and gave her grandchildren love and joy while showing grandmas can be fun. She would tell the children stories about Papa and the greenhouse, how he’d sit her on a box on his potting bench full of dirt while he worked.
She would talk half the day away on the phone with Aunt Penny, read late into the night, or dance to MC Hammer with the grandkids. She was always giving, working nights to be available for her children while her husband Bob worked days, quitting her job when the kids were teens and raising hell.
She planned and cooked for family events, gladly helped with projects for the “Dizzy Izzies” and gave her patients loving care. Pat would ring the cowbell to call the kids home, she enjoyed “tractor-tire” doughnuts with them and ask the grandkids, “who has to piddle?” before taking them anywhere.
She was a wonderful cook and made the best roast beef and bread and butter pickles. She would round her kids up and later on the grandchildren, to snap beans, make cookies and even share her coffee.
She would take the grands to the beach even when it was raining, because every day is a good day for the beach. She ferociously defended her children. She gave all the cousins the same kind of love she gave her kids. She inspired everyone to have a strong sense of family and home. She was a special woman to so many people and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Robert F. Kozacka; six children, Karen Langlois, Robert Kozacka II and wife, Kellee; Philip Kozacka and wife, Kim; Dianne Vetter; Beth Iseminger and husband, Steve; and Joseph Kozacka and wife, Holly; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her brother John Ahearn. Survived by her sister Penny Vincent; brother Walter Lipman and many friends in the community.
A funeral mass for Patricia will be celebrated this Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Family Parish Church at 2 School St. in Amesbury, Mass. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery and a reception in the Parish Hall after the burial.
Arrangements are by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home in Amesbury.
