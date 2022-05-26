Pamela “Pam” Jezukawicz, 80, of Jackson, N.H., passed away on May 24, 2022, at Mineral Springs skilled nursing home after a long, valiant, courageous battle with both scleroderma and Parkinson’s, complicated by a fall.
Pam was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the only child of American parents, the late Julius and Stella (Bonk) Jezukawicz on Nov. 11, 1941.
Pam graduated from Tufts University in 1963 with a degree in Health and Physical Education.
The next 10 years, she taught at Concord Academy in Concord, Mass. Among notable students were Caroline Kennedy and Queen Noor of Jordan.
During summers, she was camp councilor at various camps in Maine. Winters would find Pam skiing. She was among the first to have a lifetime Pass at Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire.
For the next 27 years, Pam taught at Framingham High School in Framingham, Mass. She also coached field hockey and lacrosse.
She was one of the first recipients of “Salute to Framingham” annual dinner honoring outstanding educators.
In retirement, Pam became a world traveler, visiting all seven continents with her best friend, longtime partner and wife, Glenda Davis.
They photographed penguins in Antarctica, did a safari in Africa and visited the Cape of Good Hope, sailed the Yangtze River out to Shanghai, China; they traversed the Panama Canal, sailed and hiked along the Amazon River in both Peru and Brazil. The hiked and visited Machu Picchu, went helicopter skiing in British Columbia.
They saw most of the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, visited most European countries, including Russia and Poland and traveled around Australia. They hiked all the 48 4,000-footer mountains in New Hampshire, then some in Maine and Vermont.
Pam’s greatest joy was skiing. She was a member of the Master’s Racing Team.
Pam is survived by three cousins, Honey, Molly and Phil; her partner Glenda; and her beloved cat, Piper.
Pam’s wishes were to be cremated, scattered and not have any funeral.
Those who wish to honor and remember Pam, in lieu of flowers, may donate to: Scleroderma Foundation, 89 Newbury St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to Conway Humane Society, P.O. Box 260, Conway, NH 03818.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
