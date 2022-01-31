Olin E. Lusky, 80, of Stow, Maine, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, after a brief illness.
Olin was born on March 6, 1941, to Frederic and Hilda Hanscom Lusky of Chatham, N.H. He was the youngest of three sons.
Olin attended Fryeburg Academy and graduated in 1959. Over the course of his life, he would work as a farmhand for Weston's Farm and would later become a contractor/builder for many years.
Olin not only built his home in Brownfield, Maine, but subsequently built his home in Stow and also aided his sons Scott and Charles with building their homes. He finished his working career where he started, doing what he loved most, farming for Harold and Clara Thurston of Riverside Farms.
Olin would wear many hats over his lifetime acting as road commissioner of Brownfield, volunteering for Fryeburg Rescue, he was a member of the Brownfield and Fryeburg Snowmobile clubs, and a member of the Mount Moriah Lodge No. 56.
During his retirement, he spent many happy hours tending to his peony and lily gardens of which he would deliver to the North Fryeburg Community Chapel for Sunday services.
Olin is survived by his daughter Lori (Ralph) of Conway; son Scott (Annette) of Fryeburg; and son Charles (Beth-Ann) of Fryeburg; his grandchildren, Alyssa Dahms (Mike), Levi Lusky (Brittanie) and River-Ann Lusky; three great-grandsons; his brother Paul (Juanita); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kay H. Lusky; and brother Carl.
To honor Olin's wishes there will not be a formal service, but the family intends to have a celebration of life gathering this summer.
Additionally, the family would like to thank Androscoggin Health and Hospice for their assistance, Dori and Lori for answering the call to help take care of Olin, and a very special thank you to Joanne for your unsurpassed care and compassion.
Arrangements are under the care of Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home.
