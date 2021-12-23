Norman H. Desjardins, 68, of Effingham, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 11, 2021, from a heart attack.
Norman was born on Sept. 15, 1953, to Norman and Elinor Desjardins in Rochester, N.H.
Norman grew up in Redstone, N.H., and attended Conway schools, graduating from Kennett High. Norman attended University of Hartford before returning to the valley.
His careers spanned from serving in the N.H. Legislature to managing construction companies for the Shaw family. Norman also worked in various group homes with the Center Of Hope, specializing in adults with developmental disabilities.
In recent years, he worked as a substitute teacher for SAU 49. However, Norman’s lifelong passion always led him back to motorsports. Over the years, Norm was involved with NRP Race Cars, White Mountain Motorsports Park, EJP Racing, Shaw Family Racing, Butch Stevens Racing, Pro All Star Series, Quint Boisvert Racing, Highland Rim Speedway, I 95 Speedway, the ASA series, Northern Race Tires and U.S. Tobacco.
In recent years, Norm was a proud supporter of Wyatt Alexander Racing in Maine. Up until the time of Norm’s passing, he was the owner of The Body Shop, an AR Bodies distributor in Tamworth, N.H.
Norman’s lifetime involvement in motorsports began with many teams and organizations in both the Northeast and Southeast, but ended with a network of business partners and friends nationwide. His knowledge, love and respect for the sport made him a valuable resource to many in the industry.
Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Elinor, and son Andrew.
Norman is survived by wife Betsy; sons Tyler and Douglas; and his two beloved greyhounds, Nita and Soupy.
Norman was a devoted husband and father and will be dearly missed.
As per Norman’s wishes, no funeral arrangements will be held. Norman would have preferred you spend the afternoon with your family or support your local racer or race track.
The family would like to thank Lord Funeral Home and the Effingham Police and Rescue for their professionalism and kindness.
Norm Desjardins liked a lot of people — and would talk endlessly to them, but he loved Me, Tyler, Andrew, Douglas, cigars, dark sunglasses, monster energy drinks, his home, race cars, race shops, toothpicks, music, his phone, a handful of people, his dogs and ice cream. Miss you, NHD-B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.