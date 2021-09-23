Norman Francis Eldridge Sr., 89, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sept. 18, 2021, after a brief illness.
Norman was born the youngest of 9 children to Fred W. and Dora (Sargent) Eldridge on Aug. 19, 1932, in the family home on Moultonville Road.
He attended local grammar school and high school. After school, Norm went to work logging with his father. They used a team of horses to move the trees. This is where his passion for horses began. He later went to work for the State of New Hampshire, Department of Transportation, working with them for over 26 years with dedication until his retirement.
Norm continued to have a passion for horses for his entire life. He enjoyed the local fairs, where he could watch different teams in the pulling competitions. Besides his passion for horses, he was a self-taught guitar player. In his younger years, many of the locals may remember him playing from time to time. He also enjoyed going to different events in the area to listen to some great country music bands.
He enjoyed doing wood working in his garage. He made wooden sleighs, and once made a small-scale replica of the Conway Covered Bridge with fine details. He enjoyed his antique cars and would take a spin from time to time in his “38 Chevrolet and the Model A Ford. In the winter, he enjoyed watching the kids Ice Race in Moultonborough, N.H.
Norman had three children that he adored. His love for his family was observed all the time and as the family grew with grandchildren and nieces and nephews, he never ran out of love for each of them. Grampa loved his sweet girl Ari Mae and Grampa’s boy Hunter. He had a huge heart.
Norm married the love of his life, Jeanette Eldridge in 1982. The two of them became inseparable. Their door was always open to anyone just stopping by for visit or needing to spend the night. They enjoyed their nightly drive around “the loop.” Or taking a drive up through the Ossipee Mountains. Occasionally, they would make the long trip to upstate New York to see his daughter. While most Saturday nights at their home, dinner would consist of baked beans, hot dogs and biscuits — which was his favor meal out of the week.
Norman is survived by his wife of 39 years Jeanette Eldridge. His also leaves behind his three children and eight grandchildren, Norman Eldridge Jr. and his wife, Kira, of Center Ossipee, N.H., and their children, Michael and Timothy; Darlene Eldridge and her children, Christopher, Joshua and Zachary and her husband, Timothy, of Center Ossipee; Roxanne Sterling and her husband, Jeffrey, of Rouses Point, N.Y.; and their children, Jessica, Cory and Brianna. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Erdine Elliott, Erma Hodgdon, Evelynn Dore, Eva Woodbury, William “Billy” Eldridge, Roy Eldridge, Richard “Dick” Eldridge and Ralph Eldridge.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 9 at the Grant Hill Cemetery in Center Ossipee at 10 a.m. All are welcomed to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Norman’s name.
Lord Funeral Home of Center Ossipee is assisting the family with arrangements, lordfuneralhome.com.
