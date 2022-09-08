Neal E. Boyle, 86, passed away at Forestview Manor in Meredith, N.H., on Aug. 14, 2022, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Neal was born in Everett, Mass., and lived and worked in Massachusetts until retirement Neal and his wife, Sandy, moved to Freedom, N.H., in 2003 to retire, but for those who knew Neal well, his definition of retirement wasn't quite what one would consider a "normal" retirement.

