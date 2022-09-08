Neal E. Boyle, 86, passed away at Forestview Manor in Meredith, N.H., on Aug. 14, 2022, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Neal was born in Everett, Mass., and lived and worked in Massachusetts until retirement Neal and his wife, Sandy, moved to Freedom, N.H., in 2003 to retire, but for those who knew Neal well, his definition of retirement wasn't quite what one would consider a "normal" retirement.
Neal was a very enthusiastic sportsman and athlete, he ran track at Malden High School and played football while in the Air Force. He enjoyed rock climbing and also completed climbing all of New Hampshire's 4,000 footers, and made the decision after years of working, that New Hampshire was where he wanted to start the second chapter of his life.
One thing Neal liked doing best was finding a way to give back, and volunteering his time was his answer. Neal loved fishing and was an avid fly fisherman, he ran Freedom's Annual Fishing Derby for 12 years.
He loved swimming and taught swimming to the Special Olympics Dolphin's Swim Team at the Mill at King Pine for many years. Skiing was another one of his passions, so he also taught skiing at King Pine for several years.
Neal branched out into town, as well, and served as president of the Freedom Community Club for a couple of years and continued to be active in the club until the pandemic hit. Neal and his wife joined the First Christian Church of Freedom and he became an usher and an occasional reader of the scriptures. They both volunteered at RSVP in North Conway and received recognition for the most miles driven in a year by driving clients to and from medical appointments.
Neal then decided to venture into Town politics and became a Freedom Town Selectman for nine years. It was during his final year that his health was notably declining, but with the support of his fellow Selectman, he was able to finish his last year with dignity.
Neal was predeceased by his parents, Neal and Catherine "Kitty" Boyle, his brother David and his brother Douglas.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 53 years Sandra E. (Kuszmar) Boyle; his daughter Elizabeth "Frankie" Erwin of Everett, Mass.; his son Michael and his wife, Sandy, of Lynn, Mass.; and daughter Christie and her husband, Tom Catino, of Fort Myers, Fla. He will be deeply missed by his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
