Millie Eastman (Buchanan) started out life as the cutest little blonde-haired blue-eyed girl this side of the Kancamagus Highway in our own Memorial Hospital, North Conway, N.H., on May 5, 1946, to the late Ralph and Vera Buchanan (Wiggin) of Ossipee, N.H.
When she passed on Saturday June 13, 2020, (surrounded by friends and family) after her courageous fight with leukemia she was still the cutest blonde-hair, blue eyed girl this side of the Kanc.
Growing up in Ossipee and North Conway, Millie was always out and about creating mischief and keeping neighbors on their toes with her five siblings. By the age of 5 she was over to Waldo Hill’s farm riding the work horses. Millie graduated from Kennett High School like her mother before her setting the stage for her two sons to follow.
Sometime in the early 1960s Millie ran into a dashing young man, the late David Eastman of Fryeburg, Maine, and so started the great adventure. By the time Millie and Dave were done they had raised two young sons, David of Austin, Texas, and Darren of Madison, N.H.; three grandsons, Spencer, Leeland and Nate and one adorable blonde-haired blue-eyed cutie, Lucy to carry on the great adventure.
The aforementioned adventure took the pair to call Conway NH, Fryeburg, Maine, and Brownfield, Maine, home. During her time off from the great adventure Millie found time to put in an honest day’s work at Gamwell, Caputo & Kelsch to the tune of 48 years keeping the tax man at bay for many of the valleys’ residents much to their delight and the dismay of the IRS, there may still be a tape calculator lying around the office somewhere with her name on it.
Many times Millie could be found riding any one of her favorite horses throughout the Tri-State region at fox hunts, jumping contests and dressage events with Dave showing up in the late afternoon to help partake in the traditional horse-people after-hours, spreading good cheer among them all.
It wasn’t unusual to see Millie wandering the many valley yard sales with mom Vera in tow always looking for the next big deal, so much so that the six siblings and associated spouses opened up their own yard sale stand on Route 16 in Ossipee to pawn off the previous winter’s collections to unsuspecting tourists traveling to visit the north country, if you happen to be one of said unsuspecting shoppers, remember there is a no return policy.
Millie and Dave along with family and friends took their adventures all around the region; skiing, Mount Washington, Saco River, Portland coast, Lake Winnipesaukee and there’s not a casino within a couple days drive that did not fall victim to their winning ways.
There has never there been a more passionate cribbage player to grace the north country than our own beloved Millie honed by skillfully besting all family members and strangers alike even schooling the grandchildren to always shoot for the double run and the big hand.
Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are her siblings Ralph Buchanan and Diana Hoyt of Ossipee; Catherine and Richard Flechtner of Dover, N.H.; Christine and Forrest Johnson of Tamworth, N.H.; and Carolee Buchanan and David Hendricks of Okanogan, Wash.
She was predeceased by her sister Tonita Hadden.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, a public walk-thru time of visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A church service for the family will be held on Friday.
Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Ossipee Cemetery besides her adventure partner Dave. All are invited to attend the Graveside Ceremony.
Stay tuned for a celebration of life for Millie to be scheduled in the fall at a more appropriate time. Everybody has a Millie story and we’d love to hear them all.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Jen’s Friends (jensfriends.org) or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (danafarber.jimmyfund.org) in Millie’s name.
To share a memory of Millie or send a condolence to her family, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
