CONWAY — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael R. Wilson on Nov. 13, 2021. He was born on Aug. 21, 1969, to Alton and Janet Wilson in Dorchester, Mass.
Michael grew up in Braintree, Mass., and graduated from Braintree High School. He joined the Army upon graduation, serving in the Military Police. He built his career in the hotel industry, wearing many hats as innkeeper, front desk and operations manager. He was a professional who served with the dignity of Carson and the humor of Basil. In 2012, Michael released his first self-published novel, “Huntsman,” followed by “Dagger” in 2015. Michael’s unfinished chapters remain.
Michael had a winning smile, sharp wit, kind heart, and an impeccable sense of comedic timing. He was dedicated to his family, faith, and church community. Michael met and fell in love with his bride Lea Nivala at Camp Clear in Carver, Mass.
Michael cherished his role as Da to his long-awaited baby girl. His favorite moments were those spent reading to Katushka in his animated voices and creating Coos content. While he enjoyed the woods and the mountains of New Hampshire, his first love was the River. Katerina and Da would deep dive in the Saco and navigate the channels in the Swift. Winter months found Michael jumping into the Saco and daring others to join him.
Michael was never without a book in hand, especially the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien.
His early mornings began with the Word of God; he was like a tree planted by streams of water. Psalm 1:2,3
Though we feel your story here on earth was unfinished, God began a new story line for you in Heaven. We can’t wait to read what you’ve been writing up there.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by Lea, his wife of 31 years, his daughter Katerina; mother, Janet; siblings, Alton, David, Dorie, and Deborah; 26 nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews, and countless family members and friends. Michael was predeceased by his father, Alton, and his niece, Ella.
We will celebrate Michael’s life on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. at Journey Church, 15 Hutchins Drive, Conway, NH 03818. There will be a reception prior to the service at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at mainefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International at gideons.org
