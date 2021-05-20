Michael John Pusateri, of Freedom, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2021, at the age of 40.
Born on April 13, 1981, Michael was the beloved son of John and Debbie (Gilmartin) of Hanover, Mass., and Ossipee, N.H.
Proud father of Giavanna and Bradley; brother of Michelle Houser and her husband, Nathan, of Cohasset, Mass., and their three boys, Logan, Grant and Weston. He also leaves behind Jessica Nason, mother of Giavanna, Deanna Eldridge, mother of Bradley, Leah, and Caleb as well as many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael grew up in Hanover, Mass., and graduated from South Shore Vocational High School. He worked alongside his father as the Manager of Operations at North Country Recycling in Tamworth, N.H.
He loved being around his family and spending time outdoors. Often found boating on Ossipee Lake, Mike also enjoyed motorcycle rides and ATV rides through the New Hampshire mountains. Great trips included snowmobiling throughout Canada, a cruise through Alaska, Patriots games in Florida and bike week in Daytona and Laconia.
Mike was the life of the party and made friends everywhere he went. He had a loving heart and cared tremendously for others. We will forever miss his smile, sense of humor, and big bear hugs.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home at 326 Granite Ave. in Milton, Mass. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy, Mass. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.
Please go to alfreddthomas.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Heart Center at Boston Children’s Hospital, in memory of Michael J. Pusateri.
Contributions can be made at bostonchildens.org/givenow or mail checks payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02115.
